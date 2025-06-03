Iran’s roster for 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup announced
TEHRAN - Korean coach Lee Do Hee announced her 14-player squad for the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup.
Team Melli are drawn in Pool B along with the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Indonesia, and New Zealand.
Iran will travel to Vietnam on Wednesday.
Pool A consists of Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and India.
Squad:
Setters: Ghazaleh Bostan, Negin Shirtari, Zahra Moghani
Middle blockers: Zahra Salehi, Zahra Kiani, Reyhaneh Karimi
Opposite hitter: Sepinood Dastbarjan
Outside hitters: Fatemeh Manzouri, Fatemeh Khalili, Elaheh Poursaleh, Shaghayegh Hassankhani, Masoumeh Ghadami
Liberos: Kimia Kiani, Maryam Ghazi Rad
The Nations Cup will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from June 7 to 14.
Iran’s Fixtures:
June 7: Iran vs Indonesia
June 8: Iran vs New Zealand
June 9: Iran vs the Philipiines
June 11: Iran vs Kazakhstan
June 12: Iran vs Mongolia
Leave a Comment