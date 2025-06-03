Iran’s roster for 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup announced

TEHRAN - Korean coach Lee Do Hee announced her 14-player squad for the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup.

Team Melli are drawn in Pool B along with the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Indonesia, and New Zealand.

Iran will travel to Vietnam on Wednesday.

Pool A consists of Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and India.

Squad:

Setters: Ghazaleh Bostan, Negin Shirtari, Zahra Moghani

Middle blockers: Zahra Salehi, Zahra Kiani, Reyhaneh Karimi

Opposite hitter: Sepinood Dastbarjan

Outside hitters: Fatemeh Manzouri, Fatemeh Khalili, Elaheh Poursaleh, Shaghayegh Hassankhani, Masoumeh Ghadami

Liberos: Kimia Kiani, Maryam Ghazi Rad

The Nations Cup will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from June 7 to 14.

Iran’s Fixtures:

June 7: Iran vs Indonesia

June 8: Iran vs New Zealand

June 9: Iran vs the Philipiines

June 11: Iran vs Kazakhstan

June 12: Iran vs Mongolia