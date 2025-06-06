Iran ready to shine at 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup, says captain

TEHRAN – Iran captain Negin Shirtari states that the team are ready for the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup.

Team Melli are placed in Pool B alongside the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Indonesia, and New Zealand. The Persians will kick off the campaign on Saturday with a match against Indonesia.

"We arrived in Vietnam yesterday. After a 17-hour journey and some rest, we did a light training. Today, we also practiced in the main arena to get better acquainted with there," Shirtari said.

“It will take some time to adapt to Vietnam’s weather conditions, but we had a good session. Tomorrow morning, we will have a light practice before the match to ensure we are fully prepared,” she added.

“Two years ago, we participated in the AVC Women's Challenge Cup and finished fifth. We aim to do our best in the AVC Nations Cup to achieve a better position,” Shirtari concluded.

Pool A includes Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and India.

The Nations Cup will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.

Iran’s Fixtures: