Iran down Australia in 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s women's volleyball team defeated Australia in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-22) in the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup on Friday.

Team Melli will play Indonesia for 5th place on Saturday.

Iran have defeated Indonesia 3-2, New Zealand 3-1, the Philippines 3-2 in their previous matches and lost to Kazakhstan 3-1, and Mongolia 3-2.

The Nations Cup is being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.