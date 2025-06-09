Iran earn third consecutive win at 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated the Philippines 3-2 (16-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13) in the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup on Monday.

Team Melli, who had defeated Indonesia 3-2 and New Zealand in their first two matches.

Iran are drawn in Pool B, alongside the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Indonesia, and New Zealand.

Pool A features Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and India.

The tournament features a round-robin preliminary stage from June 7–12, with a rest day scheduled for Tuesday. The top two teams from each pool after the preliminaries will advance to the cross semifinals on June 13.

The winners of the semifinals will meet in the final showdown on June 14, while classification matches will determine final standings. Notably, the fifth-ranked team in Pool A will play the sixth-ranked team in Pool B for 10th–11th place, while the third- and fourth-placed teams from both pools will compete for their respective rankings.

The Nations Cup is being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.