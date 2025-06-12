Iran’s heartbreaking loss against Mongolia in Women's Volleyball Nations Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s women's volleyball team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 (18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 11-15) loss against Mongolia in the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup on Thursday.

Team Melli Iran will play Pool A’s fourth-placed team on Friday for 5th-8th place classification.

Iran had defeated Indonesia 3-2, New Zealand 3-1, the Philippines 3-2, and Kazakhstan 3-1 in their previous matches.

The Nations Cup is being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.