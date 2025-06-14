Iran 6th in 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup
June 14, 2025 - 14:15
TEHRAN - Iran’s women's volleyball team finished in sixth place after losing to Indonesia 3-1 (25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20) in the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup on Saturday.
Iran had defeated Indonesia 3-2 in the preliminary round.
Team Melli had also defeated New Zealand 3-1, and the Philippines 3-2 in their previous matches and lost to Kazakhstan 3-1, and Mongolia 3-2.
The Nations Cup was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.
Leave a Comment