Iran 6th in 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s women's volleyball team finished in sixth place after losing to Indonesia 3-1 (25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20) in the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup on Saturday.

Iran had defeated Indonesia 3-2 in the preliminary round.

Team Melli had also defeated New Zealand 3-1, and the Philippines 3-2 in their previous matches and lost to Kazakhstan 3-1, and Mongolia 3-2.

The Nations Cup was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.