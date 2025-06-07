Iran secure hard-fought win over Indonesia in 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup
June 7, 2025 - 16:43
TEHRAN – Iran defeated Indonesia 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 15-12) in their opening match of the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup on Saturday.
Team Melli are placed in Pool B alongside the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Indonesia, and New Zealand.
Iran are scheduled to play New Zealand on Sunday.
Pool A includes Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and India.
The Nations Cup is being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.
Iran’s Fixtures:
June 7: Iran vs Indonesia
June 8: Iran vs New Zealand
June 9: Iran vs the Philippines
June 11: Iran vs Kazakhstan
June 12: Iran vs Mongolia
