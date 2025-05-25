Iran learn rivals in 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup

TEHRAN – Iran learned their opponents for the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup.

Team Melli have been drawn into Pool B, alongside the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Indonesia, and New Zealand.

Hosts Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and India are placed in Pool A.

The competition format and regulations will follow the same principles as last year. Since the AVC Nations Cup is open only to teams not participating in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), the tournament is limited to a maximum of 12 teams per gender.

The 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup marks the first edition under its new branding and is the sixth overall, formerly known as the AVC Women's Challenge Cup. This annual international tournament is organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) in collaboration with the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

The event is scheduled to take place from June 7 to June 14 in Hanoi, Vietnam.