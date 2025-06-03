TEHRAN - Iran 'B' volleyball team beat Pakistan 3-1 (28-26, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22) on Tuesday to book their place in the 2025 CAVA Men’s Nations League.

Team Melli 'B' had defeated India 3-1, Turkmenistan 3-1, Uzbekistan 3-0 and Kazakhstan 3-0 in its previous matches.

Iran will play India on Wednesday in the final match.

As the tournament approaches its final day on June 4, 2025, anticipation is building for the final classification and medal matches. Three fixtures are scheduled: the Classification Match for 5th–6th place at 10:00am local time, the Bronze Medal Match at 12:30pm, and the prestigious Gold Medal Match at 3:30pm, followed by the Closing Ceremony.

The CAVA Men’s Volleyball Nations League 2025 continues to offer a platform for rising talents and national pride, with Fergana’s volleyball fans enjoying top-tier action. With only one day left, teams are preparing for the final push, where medals and rankings will be decided in front of an energized crowd.