Iran sets target to attract two million medical tourists over five years

TEHRAN – The Iranian tourism minister has announced plans to significantly boost the country’s medical tourism sector, setting a target of attracting two million medical tourists annually within the next five years.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri highlighted the “advanced healthcare infrastructure” of the country, skilled medical professionals, and competitive treatment costs as key assets that make the country a strategic destination for medical travelers.

“Iran, with its network of well-equipped hospitals and specialized medical staff, offers affordable yet high-quality healthcare services. These strengths place us in a strong position to become one of the region’s leading destinations for health tourism,” the minister stated.

According to Salehi-Amiri, the Islamic Republic welcomed 1.2 million health tourists last year, generating more than $2 billion in revenue.

Available data suggest that the majority of these travelers came from neighboring countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, Bahrain, Armenia, and Tajikistan — drawn by the combination of affordability and medical expertise.

Also, the minister emphasized that the plan aligns with broader goals outlined in Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, and that the health tourism industry is viewed as a pillar of the country’s economic and cultural diplomacy.

The minister also acknowledged challenges such as policy fragmentation and lack of institutional coordination but noted that ongoing dialogue and structured inter-agency collaboration are helping to address these issues.

Salehi-Amiri additionally highlighted the upcoming Third International Health Tourism Conference and Exhibition of ECO Member Countries, scheduled to take place in Hamedan from June 11 to 13. He said the event underscores Iran’s growing role in promoting regional cooperation in the health tourism sector.

“Hamedan, with its rich historical and natural attractions, has the potential to become a major hub for health tourism,” he added.

Experts say Iran’s medical tourism sector presents a win-win scenario: patients benefit from accessible, quality care, while the country earns valuable foreign currency and enhances its international reputation.

