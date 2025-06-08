Iranian horse rider Amin Mohammadi dies

TEHRAN – Amin Mohammadi tragically passed away during a horse race in Bandar Torkaman on Saturday.

The dramatic incident occurred when his horse collided with the fence, causing him to collapse. Mohammadi was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to the severity of his injuries.

In mid-May, Iranian photographer and cameraman Hamidreza Darajati lost his life during the first round of Iran’s speed racing event at the Azadi Motor Racing Track after a race car went off the track and collided with a group of media personnel.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest condolences to Mohammadi’s family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time.