Over 27m passengers traveled via public road transport in 2 months

TEHRAN - More than 27 million passengers used Iran’s public road transport fleet during the first two months of the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 21 to May 21, 2025), according to the country’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization.

Dariush Baqerjavan, director general of the passenger transport office at the organization, told Mehr News Agency that a total of over 27.16 million passengers were transported via intercity road networks during Farvardin and Ordibehesht.

Of this figure, over 14.5 million passengers traveled on 14,194 buses, more than 9.8 million on approximately 30,500 minibuses, and over 2.77 million passengers used more than 34,000 licensed taxis and rental cars across the country’s highway network.

