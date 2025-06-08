Iran attends 11th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting

TEHRAN –The deputy information, communication, and technology (ICT) minister, Meysam Abedi, has represented Iran at the 11th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting, which was held on May 29 and 30 in Brazil.

Addressing the meeting, Abedi expounded on the country’s achievements in the ICT sector and highlighted the significance of promoting bilateral and multilateral collaborations, as well as benefiting from BRICS’ capacities for the expansion of collaborative technological infrastructures, Mehr news agency reported.

Abedi went on to say that by utilizing defined mechanisms in the ICT sector and launching joint investments in development projects, member states can boost their cooperation and facilitate progress.

To enhance technology diplomacy, an approach seeking to benefit from international capacities to strengthen national capabilities in ICT sector, and consolidate Iran’s role in global technology, Abedi held meetings with the head of delegations as well as representatives of other member states such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, China, the UAE, Indonesia, and Ethiopia on the sidelines of the event.

During these meetings, the officials discussed the potential for enhancing technological ties in the field of ICT. Iran and Brazil have reached initial agreements on fostering cooperation in fiber optic projects.

The BRICS Communications Ministers met on June 2 for the official signing of the declaration by ministers. During the 11th meeting, the officials conducted discussions on universal and meaningful connectivity, space sustainability, environmental sustainability, and digital ecosystems with the vision to further strengthen cooperation in delivering an open, enabling, inclusive, interconnected, innovation-driven, development-oriented, equitable, and sustainable digital future for all.

ICT status

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional AI value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi said in February.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators, as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provides an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

MT/MG