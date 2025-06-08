‘Beautiful threat disguised’ water hyacinth
June 8, 2025 - 16:40
The water hyacinth wetland in Babol, northern Mazandaran province, attracts many travelers at this time of the year.
While visually appealing with its vibrant blue-purple flowers and green rosettes, it is an invasive plant that poses a significant threat to aquatic ecosystems.
Its rapid growth and ability to form dense mats can obstruct waterways, reduce water flow, and impact wildlife, making it a "beautiful threat disguised".
Mehr / Parnian Ahmadi
