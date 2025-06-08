Trump says relationship with Musk is over

U.S. President Donald Trump has said his relationship with Elon Musk is over.

"I would assume so, yeah," Trump told NBC News on Saturday, when asked if he thought the pair's close relationship had ended. He replied "No" when asked if he wished to mend the damaged ties.

The comments were Trump's latest since the epic fallout between him and Musk unraveled on social media.

It came after the tech billionaire, who donated millions to Trump's election campaign and became a White House aide - publicly criticized the president's tax and spending bill, a key domestic policy.

A majority of Republicans have fallen in line behind the president. Vice-President JD Vance said that Musk had "gone so nuclear" and may never be welcomed back into the fold.

Vance told podcaster Theo Von that it was a "big mistake" for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to attack the president.

For weeks, Musk had been criticising Trump's signature legislation - dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill" - as it made its way through Congress.