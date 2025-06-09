Asian ambassadors visit Bisotun complex

TEHRAN—Ambassadors of Malaysia, Bangladesh, Brunei, and Uzbekistan visited the Bisotun complex in the western province of Kermanshah on Sunday.

The top diplomats were attracted by the splendor and grandeur of this historical complex. They called it unique and rich in ancient culture and history, CHTN reported.

On the sidelines of the tour, several traditional athletes performed Zoorkhaneh rituals, which were well received by the ambassadors.

They also visited Shah Abbasi Caravanserai along with their families. This caravanserai is an outstanding sample of the architecture of caravanserais pertaining to the Safavid era.

With its four-porch design, corner towers, and the use of stone and brick materials, it was a beautiful and practical sight for travelers and merchants of that time. Today, as part of Iran’s cultural heritage and history, Shah Abbasi Caravanserai hosts tourists and researchers.

Kermanshah is a region celebrated for its profound historical and cultural significance. Set against the backdrop of the Zagros Mountains, Kermanshah has been an important center of civilization since ancient times.

The province boasts remarkable archaeological treasures, including the monumental rock reliefs of Taq-e Bostan and the ancient inscriptions at Bisotun, which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Beyond its historical allure, Kermanshah features breathtaking natural landscapes, such as the serene Sarab-e Niloofar Spring, the dramatic Quri Qal’eh water cave, and the picturesque Parishan waterfall.

With its blend of historical marvels and natural wonders, Kermanshah offers a rich tapestry of experiences that continue to captivate visitors and highlight Iran’s diverse heritage.

KD

