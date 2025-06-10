Ministry of Interior, UNICEF ink MOU on supporting Afghan refugee children, women

TEHRAN –The head of the National Organization for Migration, Nader Yar-Ahmadi, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) ad interim Representative in Iran, Monika Oledzka Nielsen, have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance support for vulnerable Afghan refugee children and women in the country.

Lauding UNICEF’s efforts, Yar-Ahmadi said the signed MOU is an important step towards improving living conditions and providing better opportunities for the vulnerable groups, ISNA reported.

Referring to the concerning situation of refugee children, the official said, “We are doing our best to address their problems using the country’s resources. However, we may not be able to cover every single one of them.”

The official went on to say that to support women, UNICEF and the Ministry of Interior have to do more since Afghan women with big families undergo many troubles to raise their children, and they have been ignored in Afghanistan due to old misconceptions.

The cooperation between the two sides is not just built on financial factors, the country seeks to benefit from UNICEF's expertise, he added.

For her part, Oledzka Nielsen commended the measures taken by the National Organization for Migration to meet the refugees’ needs, saying that as one of the largest refugee-hosting countries, Iran has shown unprecedented solidarity with refugees over the past decades.

The MOU will foster the two organizations’ capacities in fields such as education, health promotion, child protection, and emergency preparedness to be able to respond to the growing needs of children and their families, she highlighted.

She also voiced UNICEF's readiness to implement its commitments through providing technical support, conducting joint programs, and promoting shared principles and goals.

The official expressed hope that the cooperation ensures every child in Iran, regardless of their birthplace, would have the opportunity to live, thrive, and realize their potential.

Co-op on refugees

In April, Yar-Ahmadi and Oledzka Nielsen discussed ways for enhancing collaborations in different sectors, including health, education, nutrition, and natural hazards, to improve the living conditions of refugees.

The two officials met in Tehran. Lauding Iran’s efforts, Nielsen announced UNICEF’s readiness to cooperate with the Ministry of Interior, highlighting the organization’s numerous experiences in providing education, health, and nutrition services in countries like India and Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior reported.

Referring to the two-year work plan signed by the two sides in December 2024, Nielsen said cooperation on refugees will be an important part of the signed MOU.

The official also announced a new UNICEF-supported education program for female Afghan students deprived of schooling due to political and social problems. To facilitate the access of this group of students to education, UNICEF is willing to boost cooperation with the Ministry of Interior as well as educational institutions in Iran.

For his part, Yar-Ahmadi, underscoring the importance of education for foreign students, particularly Afghans, said some 700,000 Afghan students are studying in Iran. However, the lack of enough educational space in the country requires international organizations’ support to improve educational infrastructure.

Referring to unauthorized [foreign] students in the country, the official said that the Ministry of Interior is developing an educational online platform to facilitate their education. Moreover, those who are returning to their own home country will be able to benefit from virtual educational platforms. The official also stressed that the Ministry of Education, in cooperation with the private sector, will issue a permit to provide a school for these refugee students.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed ways to reduce the impacts of natural disasters in hazard-prone areas.

