Preserving Zagros forests needs global cooperation: official

TEHRAN – Iran has called on international institutions and other countries to help preserve Zagros forests through a comprehensive cooperation program, the head of the Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization has said.

Zagros forests are among the most important natural resources of Iran, as they constitute 40 percent of the country’s forests, and play an important role in the production of a large part of the country’s freshwater.

Iran is famous for having one of the oldest forests in the world. 300,000 hectares of the forests in the country are inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage list, IRNA quoted Ali Teymouri as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing the international conference on the sustainable management of Zagros forests.

“Due to their geographical location, these forests have a high diversity of flora and fauna. Zagros forests are home to more than 2,500 plant and animal species that are not found in other parts of the country or even the world, which indicates their rich biological diversity.

These forests play vital economic and social functions, and contribute to local communities’ livelihood. However, they are threatened by different factors such as climate change, frequent wildfires, and illegal exploitation,” he added.

To address environmental challenges and improve sustainability indicators, Iran needs to develop international collaborations that focus on providing technical support, exchanging experience, financing, as well as regional and scientific cooperation, Teymouri said.

The official went on to say that Iran is willing to benefit from other countries’ expertise in designing and implementing sustainable management projects for the forests. As environmental challenges cross borders, the country seeks to utilize global environmental structures and facilities to restore the forests.

The forest area in Iran amounts to approximately 14 million hectares, which constitutes 7.5 percent of the country’s total land area. The forests are scattered in different regions across the country. The current per capita forest area is around 1700 square meters, while the country’s per capita forest area in the world is 5600 square meters, Teymouri said.

The sustainable management of the Zagros forests through participatory management or social forestry, incorporating economic, social, and environmental sustainability indicators, and involving local communities, government bodies, and private sectors, is on the agenda of the Natural Resources Organization of the country, the official further noted.

UN ESCAP adopts Iran’s proposal on protecting Zagros forests

With the approval of Iran’s proposal on protecting Zagros forests at the eighty-first annual session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the issue is placed on the agenda of the Asia-Pacific Center for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM).

The eighty-first session of ESCAP was held from April 21 to 25 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, guided by the theme ‘Regional cooperation for resilient and sustainable urban development in Asia and the Pacific’.

The country actively participated in the meeting, negotiating mainly on transportation, environment, disaster resilience, energy, poverty reduction, and development financing. They also submitted the report of the governing council along with the APDIM strategic plan.

The 81st session served as an opportunity to foster inclusive urban growth and promote steadfast action for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels.

It further underscores the critical role of regional cooperation in overcoming the challenges faced by cities and identifies shared approaches to localizing global goals, enhancing multilevel climate action, and fostering inclusive urban growth. It also emphasized the importance of data, digital transformation, and innovative financing in supporting sustainable urban development and ensuring cities are equipped to navigate the complex future ahead.

In March, Rasoul Ashrafipour, an official with the Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization, highlighted that promoting natural resources diplomacy is one of the priorities of the organization.

“We will particularly invite countries with a Mediterranean climate, in which vegetation is similar to that of Zagros and have taken effective measures toward its preservation, as well as countries with arid and semi-arid climates,” ISNA quoted Ashrafipour as saying.

Referring to climate change’s adverse effects on natural resources, Ashrafipour said that Meteorological data show that the increase in temperature in the country has been higher than the global average, which has a significant impact on climate change.

Therefore, the Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization, in cooperation with the Meteorological Organization, will prepare some new documents in the next six months, the official noted.

MT/MG