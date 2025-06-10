Iran’s women’s football team rout Iraq in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team defeated Iraq 8-0 here in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Zahra Ghanbari and Afsaneh Chatrenoor made hat-tricks as well as a brace from Negin Zandi.

Team Melli will also face Iraq on Thursday.

In late April, Marziyeh Jafari was appointed as the new head coach of Iran’s women’s national team.

Team Melli prepare for the upcoming 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers, which begin on June 26.

Iran are pitted against Jordan, Bhutan, Singapore, and Lebanon in Group A.

Iran will meet Singapore in their opener.