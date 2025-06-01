Iran’s women’s football team to play two friendlies against Iraq

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team will face Iraq in two friendly matches in Tehran.

The matches are scheduled for June 10 and 12.

In late April, Marziyeh Jafari was appointed as the new head coach of Iran’s women’s national team.

Team Melli also prepare for the upcoming 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers, which begin on June 26.

Iran are pitted against Jordan, Bhutan, Singapore, and Lebanon in Group A.

Iran will meet Singapore in their opener.