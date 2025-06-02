Women’s football forward Dabbaghi sidelined for months

TEHRAN – Hajar Dabbaghi, Iran’s women’s football team forward, has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a national team camp.

Her absence is expected to be a significant blow to Team Melli in the qualifiers for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Iran are drawn into Group A, alongside Jordan, Bhutan, Singapore, and Lebanon. The team will face Singapore in their opening match.

A torn ACL typically requires six to nine months of rehabilitation and recovery, meaning Dabbaghi will likely miss a considerable portion of the upcoming competitions.