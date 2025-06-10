Iran seizes four tankers in anti-smuggling operation

TEHRAN – Iranian naval forces have seized four tankers in the Persian Gulf, thwarting an attempt to smuggle thousands of liters of oil.

Ebrahim Taheri, a prosecutor in Hormozgan Province, announced the operation on Tuesday, detailing how naval patrols, backed by a marine commando unit, successfully intercepted the vessels. The operation led to the discovery and confiscation of significant quantities of fuel found both within the tankers and in accompanying large fuel containers.

The seized vessels have been turned over to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC). This recent action echoes a prior incident on March 31, where the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy apprehended two foreign tankers transporting over three million liters of smuggled diesel fuel, resulting in the arrest of all 25 crew members.

Iran grapples with rampant fuel smuggling activities, both by land and sea. This is driven by the country's heavily subsidized fuel prices, which are among the lowest globally, creating a large price difference with neighboring countries. The ongoing smuggling operations are a persistent challenge for Iranian authorities seeking to control the illegal outflow of the country’s subsidized resources.

