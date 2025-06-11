Iran advance to 2025 PVAO Sitting Volleyball Championships semis

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Mongolia in straight sets (25-4, 25-8, 35-13) in the 2025 PVAO Sitting Volleyball Championships on Wednesday.

Iran had defeated Australia and Japan in Pool B.

Pool A consists of Korea, Thailand and hosts China.

Team Melli are to meet Pool A’s second place team on Friday in semifinals.

The competition takes place in Hangzhou, China, from June 9 to 19.

The 2025 PVAO feature both women’s and men’s sections, but Iran only compete in the women’s category.