Iran runners-up in 2025 PVAO Sitting Volleyball Championships

TEHRAN – Iran lost to China 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-17) in the 2025 PVAO Sitting Volleyball Championships semifinals on Saturday.

Iran defeated Australia, Japan, Mongolia, and Thailand in the tournament.

Team Melli secured their berth in the 2025 PVAO Sitting Volleyball Championships.

The competition took place in Hangzhou, China, from June 9 to 14.

The 2026 Sitting Para Volley World Championships for men and women will take place in Hangzhou, China, from July 11 to 21.