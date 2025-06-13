Iran secure berth at 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran eased past Thailand in straight sets (25-17, 25-8, 25-11)) in the 2025 PVAO Sitting Volleyball Championships semifinals on Friday.

Iran had defeated Australia, Japan, and Mongolia in Pool B.

The final match will be held on Saturday.

Pool A consists of Korea, Thailand and hosts China.

The competition takes place in Hangzhou, China, from June 9 to 14.

Team Melli secured their berth in the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships.