Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team to compete in PVAO

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team will participate in the 2025 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zonal Championships (PVAO).

The competition is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from June 9 to 19.

The 2025 PVAO will feature both women’s and men’s sections, but Iran will only compete in the women’s category. The participating teams include China, Iran, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Mongolia, and Australia, according to the team’s technical director, Hadi Rezaei.

“China are the Paralympic champions and one of the strongest teams in Asia. Japan are also ranked 11th in the world, so the main competition for the first to third places will be among China, Iran, and Japan,” Rezaei stated.

“Our team are preparing for the 2026 Asian Para Games and the 2028 Paralympic Games. We need to organize more training camps and send the team to international tournaments to accelerate their development. Our women possess enormous potential that requires greater support so they can showcase their abilities.”

“Our women are currently ranked second in Asia and tenth in the world. With more investment, we can solidify our position and improve further. Although the program in China might not produce the expected results, we are confident that, in Nagoya, we can perform at our very best,” Rezaei concluded.