Israeli strikes kill 35 in Gaza, many near an aid site

Israeli military strikes killed at least 35 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, most of them at an aid site operated by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in central Gaza, local health officials said.

Medical officials at Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals said at least 25 people were killed as they approached the aid site near the former settlement of Netzarim, and dozens were wounded, Middle East Eye reported.

Ten other people were killed in other Israeli military strikes in Khan Younis in the south of the enclave, they added.