WHO to back Markazi province in addressing health challenges

TEHRAN – Key health authorities in Markazi Province have explored opportunities for collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) to address the province’s pressing health challenges, including a high burden of road traffic injuries and air pollution.

WHO Country Office in the Islamic Republic of Iran held a virtual meeting on May 21 with the universities of medical sciences in Arak, Saveh, and Khomein, key health authorities in Markazi Province, the WHO website announced in a press release on June 10.

The meeting, convened at the request of Javad Nazari, Chancellor of Arak University of Medical Sciences, aimed to introduce WHO technical support for the Healthy Cities Program and initiatives to address the social determinants of health through primary health care.

Opening the session, Nazari outlined the leading causes of mortality and health inequities in the Province. He commended WHO’s longstanding support for strengthening the Iranian health system and referenced health priorities discussed during the Health Diplomacy Workshop held on Kish Island between 14 and 15 May 2025.

WHO Representative and Head of Mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran Syed Jaffar Hussain reaffirmed WHO’s readiness to provide technical support to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, universities of medical sciences and local health authorities to advance health equity through intersectoral collaboration and active community engagement. He acknowledged the strong political will demonstrated by local leadership and noted that the participation of the chancellors of the 3 universities was a testament to their dedication.

Iran has achieved remarkable progress in health, lessons that can be shared across the Region and beyond,” said Hussain. “With sustained commitment and close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, these challenges can be effectively addressed.”

The session featured a presentation by Sedyghe Salavati from the Secretariat of Maragheh Healthy City, the second city in Iran to be recognized by WHO under the Healthy Cities Program. She presented Maragheh’s success story as a model of how intersectoral collaboration and community engagement can improve urban health.

Head of the Healthier Populations Unit at WHO Iran Dr Rahim Taghizadeh Asl introduced the national protocol and pilot projects focused on addressing the social determinants of health through primary health care and emphasized the integration of these efforts as a complementary component of WHO’s broader health equity agenda.

Head of the Noncommunicable Diseases (NCD) Unit at WHO Iran Afshin Ostovar highlighted WHO’s technical support for NCD risk reduction, tobacco control under the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and strategies to reduce road traffic injuries. He underlined the importance of a multipronged approach that includes safer vehicles, improved infrastructure, behavioural change, enforcement of road safety laws and enhanced post-crash care.

Healthy Cities Program

WHO recognizes cities as key operational partners in addressing health determinants and responding to public health needs and essential services to the people, particularly the vulnerable groups.

WHO Healthy City Initiative is continually creating and improving those physical and social environments and expanding those community resources which enable people to mutually support each other in performing all the functions of life and in developing to their maximum potential.

Healthy city network and urban governance for health and wellbeing are strategic actions to synergize both approaches for multisectoral actions addressing health determinants and promote inclusive and equitable cities.

The initiative aimed to support countries to meet sustainable development goals 3 (good health and well-being), 11 (sustainable cities and communities), and 17 (partnerships for the goals), building partnership between health and development partners.

