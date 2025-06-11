Iranian luminaries contribute to spread of national identity

TEHRAN—Deputy head of Association of Cultural Heritage and Honors of Iran said the great figures including the historical and cultural characters play an important role in promoting national identity, as well as cultural and regional diplomacy.

Kaveh Khorabeh pointed to the importance of luminaries in cultural and historical fields and named Persian poet Nezami Ganjavi as an important person in regional dialogues.

Even in official trips of the country’s personalities, his name and Persian language are mentioned as cultural symbols of Iran, he said, IRNA reported.

This shows the power and influence of cultural luminaries in international levels, he added.

He continued that Association of Cultural Heritage and Honors of Iran is an influential body from which the Cultural Heritage Ministry and the University of Tehran were established.

The country's cultural sector plays a significant role in building tombs and preserving great personalities, and examples of these activities can be seen in the tombs of

Ferdowsi in Mashhad, Avicenna in Hamedan, and Khayyam and Attar Neyshaburi in Khorasan Razavi province, he said.

Totally, close to 200 historical monuments have been allocated to these luminaries across the country which shows an active cultural approach in this field, he added.

He mentioned that following 1979 Islamic Revolution, the structure of The Society for the National Heritage of Iran was changed and turned into Association of Cultural Heritage and Honors of Iran.

The association continued its activities with policy-making of High Council of Cultural Revolution in 1987, he said. More than 300 of the country's distinguished personalities have so far been introduced in the form of books and cultural works, he added.

He also said that the association has a branch in each province and is run with cooperation of governor generals and legal entities.

Khorabeh also pointed to importance of Soltanieh Dome and its relation with luminaries like Descendants of Rumi. “This monument and its related luminaries have lots of cultural, artistic and architectural capacities which can be effective in development of tourism and culture and enhancing national identity.”

The deputy head of the Association of Cultural Monuments and Honors of Iran referred to the project to build the memorial site of Persian philosopher Sohrevardi and said: "After years of study and planning, the necessary budget for the construction of this monument has recently been approved and put into operation, and its groundbreaking ceremony will be held soon."

Regarding national and cultural days, Khorabeh said, “July 30 is marked as Zanjan Day and has been designated to Sheikh Shahabeddin Sohrevardi. It is considered day of cultural and scientific activities in gnosis and philosophy fields.”

The measure can help promote and understand the majority of works and thoughts of this great personality, he added.



KD

