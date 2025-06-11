Niasar waterfall registered on natural heritage list

TEHRAN--Niasar waterfall in Kashan, Isfahan province, was nationally registered as one of the five new natural items in Iran’s natural heritage list, Deputy head of Isfahan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department said.

Seyyed Rouhollah Seyyedolasgari told IRNA that during the latest session of National Registration Council of Cultural Heritage Ministry, five natural relics comprising Niasar waterfall, the natural landscape and fossil site of Kashan's Eshkaft, the nebkas (a type of anchored dune that forms by sediment accumulation around grasses, shrubs or trees) of Kashan, the ancient plane tree of Es’haqabad, and the historical plane tree of Tarqrud city of Natanz were registered on the country’s natural heritage list.

The national registration of these relics not only preserves them, but is an effective tool for introducing lesser-known natural capacities of the province in national and international levels, he pointed out.

Pointing to outstanding features of Niasar waterfall, he said, “This waterfall in one of the natural and historical symbols of Kashan, which along with notable monuments such as the Sassanid Fire Temple and the two-story Niasar Aqueduct, displays a unique example of the coexistence of nature and civilization.”

Seyyedolasgari added that the national registration of this waterfall is an effective step toward preserving the natural heritage, promoting sustainable tourism and improving scientific and cultural status of the region.

Pointing to the importance of geological phenomena, he called nebkas (also known as sand pots) as one of the most unique natural landscapes of the country and said, “Eshkaft fossil site has high value in paleontological studies due to its oldness.”

He also said that two ancient plane trees in Nataz as live natural heritages of the regions have multiple values, and registering them on the national list is an important step towards the protection and conscious exploitation of these green relics of nature.

Niasar waterfall is located 53 km northwest of Kashan in a mountainous region, located in the heights of Karks mountain in the green and historical city of Niasar. This 25-meter mossy waterfall with easy access attracts tourists and nature lovers, especially during spring, when the waterfall is more watery than ever and has attractive and refreshing nature (early May to late June).

The water of Niasar waterfall originates from the spring of Talar (Alexandria) next to the four arches of the Sassanid fire temple (Chartaghi Niasar), and it can be boldly said that the cool and clean Niasar waterfall owes all its history and greatness to this spring.

Two-thirds of the water of the Talar spring flows towards Niasar waterfall and from there to Niasar plains, the place where beautiful flowers grow in a wide area with the charming view they create for the viewers.

KD

