E3, US bear responsibility for consequences of censure resolution: Iran

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday strongly condemned the behaviors of the three European countries of Britain, France and Germany as well as the United States for using the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors as a tool to “cast doubt” on the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

The IAEA board voted for a censure resolution against Iran on Thursday. The resolution, drafted by Britain, France and Germany and backed by the U.S., was passed with 19 votes in favor, three against, and 11 abstentions. Russia, China, and Burkina Faso voted against it. Among the countries that abstained were South Africa, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaie firmly rejected the claims contained in the resolution based on the joint proposal from France, the UK, Germany, and the U.S., and relying on the “political” report released by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

“This action is an unjustified, baseless, and oppressive move aimed at exerting pressure on Iran to abandon the legitimate rights and interests of the Iranian people for the peaceful use of nuclear energy,” Baghaie stated.

The spokesman warned the initiators of the resolution bear responsibility for the consequences this unjustified and destructive action. He emphasized that Iran will take appropriate measures in response to this action in order to secure and protect the interests and rights of the Iranian people for benefiting from peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“Ill intention of resolution drafters”

Baghaei dismissed the allegation that Iran has failed to comply with its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement as “completely unfounded and fabricated”.

He emphasized that the “very claim of non-compliance reveals the ‘dishonesty and ill intent’ of the drafters of the resolution.”

The nuclear spokesman added, “Even in the highly politicized report by the director general of the Agency, no such allegation has been made.”