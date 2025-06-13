Iran says US responsible for Israeli aggression as regime’s 'primary supporter' 

TEHRAN – Iran has emphasised its right to respond to a wave of Israeli attacks that assassinated top military officials and nuclear scientists in Tehran in the early hours of Friday, adding that the United States should also bear the consequences for the aggression.

In a statement issued hours after the assassinations took place, Iran’s foreign ministry said Israel had violated Iran’s sovereignty and national integrity. “The attacks by the Zionist regime against Iran constitute a violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter, and are a clear act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement read, adding that under article 51 of the UN Charter, Tehran has the right to respond to the unprovoked and illegal assault in the matter it deems “appropriate”.

The foreign ministry also pointed the finger of blame at the United States, stating that as the “primary supporter” of the Zionist regime, Washington will also be responsible for the “dangerous consequences” of Israel’s “adventurism”.

American officials have said that they were aware of Israeli plans to attack Iran, but they were not “involved” in the process. Analysts, however, believe the claims to be bogus, a view also held by Iranian officials.