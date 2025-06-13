10 Questions and Answers About Israel’s Attack on Iran 

TEHRAN – In a dangerous escalation of tensions in West Asia, the Israeli regime launched deadly airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities in the early hours of Friday.

The assault resulted in the deaths of several people, including nuclear scientists, military commanders, and civilians. As Tehran vows retaliation and the world watches for what comes next, we answer the 10 most critical questions about this event.

1. Did the strikes target residential areas and civilian sites?

Yes. Reports and images confirm that several apartment complexes and non-military buildings were hit at least in Tehran.

2. Were civilians killed or injured in the attacks?

Yes. Dozens of civilians were killed or wounded, though official casualty numbers haven’t been released yet. The victims include women and children.

3. Which Iranian nuclear scientists were killed in the attack?

According to sources, at least six nuclear scientists were killed, including Abdolhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, Seyed Amirhossein Feqhi, Motlabizadeh, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, and Fereydoun Abbasi.

4. Did the U.S. know about Israel’s attack beforehand?

Yes. Based on Trump’s own statements, the U.S. was aware.

5. Was the U.S. involved in or assisted with Israel’s attack?

While the U.S. hasn’t officially admitted to cooperating with Israel, there are signs of involvement—such as American refueling tankers operating near Iran 24 hours before the strike—along with unofficial reports suggesting U.S.-Israeli coordination.

6. Which Iranian military leaders were martyred in the attacks?

So far, Iran has confirmed the martyrdoms of Major General Mohammad Bagheri (Chief-of-Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces), Major General Hossein Salami (IRGC Commander), and Major General Gholamali Rashid (Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Commander).

7. Will Iran retaliate against Israel?

All signs point to a strong response. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned: “The Zionist regime should expect a harsh punishment. The powerful hand of Iran’s armed forces will not let them go unpunished, God willing. Several of our commanders and scientists were martyred in this attack, but their successors will carry on their mission. By committing this crime, the Zionist regime has sealed its own bitter fate—and it will pay the price."

8. How will this attack impact Iran’s nuclear talks with the U.S.?

Shortly after the attack, Trump urged Iran to return to negotiations. Iran hasn’t issued an official response on the matter yet, but the strikes will likely derail the upcoming sixth round of talks, possibly delaying them indefinitely.

9. What weapons did Israel use in the attack?

Reports indicate Israel primarily fired missiles from F-35 stealth jets. There are also unverified claims that drone swarms may have been used for precision strikes.

10. Which parts of Iran were targeted?

Confirmed strikes hit Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, Hamedan, Ahvaz, Khorramabad, Kermanshah, and Qasr-e Shirin.