IRGC deputy chief: Iran will make Israel regretful

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), say Iran will make Israel regret for its unprovoked attacks on Iran.

"The IRGC, in all its branches and dimensions, along with the Resistance Front, is fully prepared to carry out a decisive and regret-inducing action against the child-killing Zionist regime and its American backers at the precise and appropriate moment when instructed."

He added, "The IRGC has not wasted even 24 hours in fulfilling its duty to enhance its capabilities and readiness, so that on a day like today, we can carry out an appropriate and timely operation upon command."

Fadavi emphasized: "The duty entrusted to us is being fully carried out across the entire IRGC, and all affairs are proceeding in an appropriate and organized manner. All the numerous capabilities of the IRGC and the armed forces are in place to take appropriate and regret-inducing action when necessary."