Trump says aware of Israel’s attack on Iran in advance

TEHRAN - U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he was aware of Israel’s plan to launch airstrikes on Tehran before they occurred. However, he claimed that the United States was not directly involved in the operation.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump stated, “We are hoping to get back to the negotiating table.”

His remarks follow Israel’s unprecedented air assault on the Iranian capital early Friday, which resulted in the martyrdom of several high-ranking officials, including Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces General Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, and two nuclear scientists, Dr. Mohammad Mahdi Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi.

Trump said he had spoken to Israeli "crime prime minister" Netanyahu several times over the past few days. While confirming that U.S. officials were informed in advance, he claimed that Washington did not take part in the strike.

However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has asserted that the attack could not have taken place without U.S. coordination. In an earlier statement, Iran warned that the United States would be held responsible for the “dangerous consequences” of Israel’s “adventurism.”

“The Zionist regime’s aggressive actions against Iran cannot have been carried out without the coordination and authorization of the United States,” the ministry stated, adding that Iran reserves the right to respond under international law.

Trump, meanwhile, said he is closely monitoring the situation and emphasized that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is on high alert for any potential Iranian retaliation. “The U.S. is ready to defend itself and Israel,” he said, reiterating his hope that Tehran would eventually return to the negotiating table.

Trump also confirmed that in recent weeks, the U.S. had restocked Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.