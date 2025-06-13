78 civilians dead, over 300 injured after Israeli strikes in Tehran

TEHRAN - Unofficial reports indicate that 78 civilians have died and 329 others were injured following Israeli strikes that hit residential buildings in Tehran early Friday morning.

Footage emerging from Tehran shows extensive damage to building complexes in western, eastern, and northern parts of the city. Attacks have also reportedly targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and military bases in provinces including East Azerbaijan, Esfahan, and Kermanshah.

Aid workers remain at the scene, where victims are believed to be trapped under rubble.