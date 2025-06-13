Iranian journalist Farshteh Bagheri martyred in Israeli missile strike on Iran 

TEHRAN – Farshteh Bagheri, a journalist with the Holy Defense News Agency and daughter of Iran’s senior military commander Major General Mohammad Bagheri, was martyred in the early hours of Friday as a result of Israeli missile strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Bagheri, 28, was known for her commitment to promoting the culture of sacrifice and martyrdom through her reporting. She began her media career in 2019 after graduating in communications from Allameh Tabataba’i University, and quickly became a prominent figure in the field of cultural journalism.

The Israeli attack, which targeted both military and civilian sites, claimed the lives of several senior Iranian officials, nuclear scientists, and ordinary citizens, including Farshteh Bagheri and her father. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from Iranian authorities and has sparked a wave of grief and outrage across the country.

The news of Bagheri’s martyrdom was met with an outpouring of condolences from media professionals, officials, and the public, who described her as a symbol of the new generation of dedicated Iranian journalists. Many took to social media to pay tribute to her legacy and to denounce the Israeli aggression.

Funeral arrangements for Farshteh Bagheri and Major General Mohammad Bagheri will be announced in the coming days.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, with Iranian officials vowing a decisive response to the latest act of aggression.