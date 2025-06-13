Iran downs two Israeli jets, captures one pilot as tensions simmer

TEHRAN - Iran's air defenses intercepted two F-35 Israeli fighter jets violating its airspace on Friday, downing both aircrafts and capturing one pilot after she ejected and parachuted into Iranian territory, according to an Iranian Army official speaking on national television.

The incident follows sustained Israeli attacks earlier in the day, which Iranian authorities report included bombs and drones. The strikes have so far killed dozens of civilians, along with several high-ranking military officials and nuclear scientists. Targets included residential buildings, nuclear facilities, radar installations, and military bases.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missile strikes against Israeli positions in the occupied territories late on Friday. Footage shows successful strikes on multiple targets in the region.