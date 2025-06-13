Uruguayan Muslim Women's Organisation condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

The Fatima Zahra Muslim Women's Organisation of Uruguay has issued a statement strongly condemning Israel's recent military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling the attack a violation of international law and an addition to the Netanyahu regime's crimes against humanity.

In a statement released on Friday, the Fatima Zahra Muslim Women's Organisation of Uruguay denounced what it described as Israel's "illegitimate and colonial military aggression" against Iran, stating that the attack constitutes a clear breach of international law. The Organisation emphasized that this latest act adds to the record of crimes against humanity committed by the Netanyahu regime.

"For over a year, this regime has been attacking and massacring the people of Palestine, besieging the populations of Lebanon and Yemen, and, in its recent violence, has targeted the civilian, military, and scientific communities of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement read.

The Organisation extended its condolences to the families of the martyrs and expressed solidarity with the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the courageous people of Iran.

"We call on officials in various countries to sever ties with the criminal Netanyahu government and to condemn all unjust actions, attacks, and violations of human rights against the people of Palestine and Iran," the statement urged.

The Organisation concluded by stressing that only united solidarity in defense of peace, human rights, and justice can ensure that the genocidal and deviant Netanyahu regime ceases its acts of genocide. "Enough impunity. The peoples of Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran deserve to live in peace," the statement affirmed.