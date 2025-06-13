US hands 'stained with blood' of Iranian martyrs, envoy declares at emergency UNSC session 

TEHRAN — In an urgent address to the UN Security Council on Friday, Iran’s Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani condemned the Israeli regime’s "premeditated military aggression" against sovereign Iranian territory, revealing damning evidence of U.S. complicity in overnight attacks that reportedly martyred over 100 Iranians, including nuclear scientists and military personnel.

The assault targeted safeguarded civilian nuclear facilities and residential buildings, with the Iranian envoy describing it as "state terrorism" orchestrated by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Ambassador Iravani presented explicit details of U.S. involvement, stating Israel acted "with full intelligence and political support from the United States administration."

He cited Washington's direct admissions: "U.S. officials have expressly and brazenly confessed their willful aid and assistance in the crimes, including their deliberate transfer of arms."

Emphasizing the human toll, he declared, "We will not forget that our people lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks with American weapons."

The Natanz nuclear facility—a site under full IAEA monitoring—was among the primary targets, risking "catastrophic radiological consequences" for the region.

Iravani warned the attack demonstrated Tel Aviv's intent to "wreck nuclear talks," quoting Israeli officials who openly claimed responsibility.

Civilian casualties dominated the toll, with over 100 martyred and hundreds more injured, "the overwhelming majority being civilians, including women and children."

Overnight strikes expanded to multiple civilian and military sites, constituting deliberate and systematic killings.

The envoy condemned UN and IAEA inaction despite Iran’s repeated warnings, stressing silence had "emboldened this rogue regime."

He invoked Resolution 487 (1981)—passed after the Israeli regime’s strike on Iraq’s Osirak reactor—as proof of the Council’s "decades of inaction and double standards."

Additionally, Iraq formally protested Israel’s violation of its airspace during the assault, further highlighting the breach of sovereignty .

US bears full responsibility for consequences

"Those who support this regime, with the United States at the forefront, must understand they are complicit," Iravani stated, asserting that Washington has "deliberately undermined global peace."

He linked the assault to broader U.S. efforts to sabotage diplomacy, noting, "The U.S. orchestrated this chaos to kill diplomacy."

He also underscored Iran’s prior warnings that any aggression would incur "severe consequences."

Reaffirming Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iravani declared: "Iran will respond decisively and proportionately; at a time, in a place, and by means of its choosing."

He described this as an "inevitable" action to "restore deterrence" against unpunished aggression.