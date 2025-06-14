Air raid sirens sound in occupied territories as Iran launches new wave of retaliatory strikes

TEHRAN – Air raid sirens were activated in occupied territories on early hours of Saturday, according to local news sources, signaling a potential incoming attack or security threat.

The sirens sounded shortly after Iran launched a new round of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israeli targets in response to earlier Israeli attacks on Iranian territory. The first and second waves of Iranian strikes had resulted in the death of at least one Israeli and injuries to more than 50 others.

A Hebrew-language news outlet has reported that Iranian missiles have struck several locations across the occupied territories, including Tel Aviv, occupied Al-Quds, Haifa, Be’er Sheva, the Sea of Galilee (Lake Tiberias), and the Galilee region.

The ongoing Iranian operation follows a series of Israeli air raids that targeted residential areas in Tehran, as well as strategic sites including nuclear facilities and military installations across the country. The Iranian government has confirmed that dozens of civilians, military officers, and nuclear scientists were killed in the attacks.

As Iran began its counteroffensive, air defense systems were activated over central and western Tehran, successfully intercepting multiple micro aerial vehicles (MAVs). Footage circulating online appears to show explosions in the skies above the capital, as defense systems engaged incoming threats.