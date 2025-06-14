Israel’s ruthless aggression strikes Tehran pediatric hospital

TEHRAN – In a shocking escalation late Friday night, an Israeli-launched projectile struck the perimeter of Hakim Children’s Hospital in southern Tehran. The incident, which occurred amid a broader wave of attacks targeting the Iranian capital, fortunately resulted in no injuries, hospital officials confirmed.

According to Dr. Reza Shervin Badv, the vice chancellor at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, the projectile hit the hospital’s fence, sparing both patients and staff from harm. “This attack on a medical center where children are being treated is strongly condemned. Thankfully, no one was injured, and medical services continue without interruption.”

Hakim Children’s Hospital, a 266-bed facility serving underprivileged communities in southern Tehran, is a major educational and healthcare center. The hospital’s medical teams remained on duty throughout the night, ensuring uninterrupted care for all patients.

Iranian health authorities and humanitarian organizations have denounced the strike as a flagrant violation of international law and medical neutrality, emphasizing that targeting healthcare facilities constitutes a war crime.

The incident comes as part of a series of overnight attacks on Tehran and other regions, with reports of civilian casualties elsewhere in the capital. Emergency services and hospitals across the city remain on high alert.

Further details are expected as authorities continue to investigate the incident and assess the damage to the hospital’s infrastructure.