Israeli drone shot down over Tehran as Iran’s air defenses remain on high alert

TEHRAN —Iranian air defense systems in Tehran have reportedly shot down an Israeli drone over the capital.

The country’s air defense network continues to actively engage hostile targets across multiple provinces.

According to reports from Tasnim News Agency, air defense units are currently operational against enemy threats in the provinces of Hormozgan, Kermanshah, West Azerbaijan, Lorestan, Tehran, and Khuzestan.

On Saturday, Iranian forces detected and destroyed numerous enemy drones in the western provinces as well as in Qom.