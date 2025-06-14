Third F-35 fighter jet downed in Iranian territory, two Israeli pilots now in custody  

TEHRAN – Iran's Army (Artesh) has reported the downing of a third Israeli F-35 fighter jet, likely by Iranian-made air defenses, according to a correspondent of national Iranian TV.

A statement by the Army added that the pilot was captured after ejecting over western Iran.

With this latest downing, Iran has neutralized three F-35 fighter jets since Israel began its aggression on Friday. Of the two others, one pilot is believed liquidated, and another too captured by Iranian forces.

Iran and Israel entered war after the Zionist regime killed around 100 civilians, military officials, and nuclear scientists in attacks on residential buildings in Tehran. The regime also targeted Iran’s nuclear sites and multiple military bases in other parts of the country.

Iran has, in return, launched five waves of ballistic missiles at Israel, destroying or damaging over 150 military and intelligence sites across the occupied territories. It is currently targeting more Israeli assets with Kamikaze drones, with heavier rounds of missile attacks expected to follow in the coming hours.

