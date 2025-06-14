LONDON – First and foremost, we must acknowledge that Iran suffered a painful blow at dawn on Friday when the Zionist entity launched a treacherous attack, with blatant American complicity, on residential areas and nuclear and military facilities.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of military commanders, nuclear scientists, women, and children. However, we must also take into account that the Zionist entity received Iranian strikes that were not only painful but dragged its pride through the mud and reignited tough questions about its survival and inevitable disappearance.

History records a pivotal moment: Iran, under siege, sabotage, and assassination campaigns for decades, chose to respond with dignity, strategic patience, and the blood of its pure leaders to a barbaric assault launched by the child-killing occupying regime. That regime is now realizing that its time is running out and that it is nearing extinction.

This morning, the sirens in occupied Jaffa were not just an irritating sound to the settlers—they marked the beginning of a new era: Iran bombed the military command center of the Zionist regime— “Kirya” Headquarters—the military equivalent of the American Pentagon. This is no minor detail. It’s a clear message: Iran no longer speaks—it acts. Its missiles are no longer warnings—they are retribution.

The attack, carried out with high-precision missiles, struck one of the most sensitive sites of the Zionist military, despite heavy defensive measures and allegedly the most fortified infrastructure in West Asia. Simultaneously, other strikes targeted military bases and intelligence centers in the south as direct retaliation for the assassination of nuclear scientists and senior IRGC commanders—men of advanced age who were due for retirement as part of a planned leadership transition. But God chose to bestow upon them the highest honor: martyrdom on the battlefield, at the hands of the most wicked of His creation, on the path to al-Quds, for the cause of Palestine, the cause of the righteous.

Iran’s response was not spontaneous. Zionist aggression had escalated dramatically in recent weeks, with high-profile assassinations by Mossad agents inside Iranian territory, and with open regional complicity. Syria is no longer a strategic ally, now ruled by a caricature of a leader, “Abu Mohammad al-Julani,” former head of Jabhat al-Nusra, who installed himself in Damascus after Bashar al-Assad was forced to step down. Iraq, too, is in a fog of instability, lacking balance among powers, with an increasing American presence and a disturbing tolerance of Zionist aircraft crossing its airspace to strike Iran.

Iran’s response today comes amid a shifting global political climate. Donald Trump has returned to the White House, more reckless and brazen than before. His new administration revives the “Great Satan” rhetoric and unabashedly supports the Zionist regime, sharing intelligence and coordinating operations with it.

Against this bleak backdrop, a fundamental question arises: Does the Zionist entity possess the internal resilience to survive until 2040?

The answer is found in a recent article by Haaretz editor-in-chief Aluf Benn, titled: “Will Israel Live to See 2040?” This is not Iranian propaganda—it’s an insider testimony from the Hebrew press, laced with fear and admission. Benn compares the current state of the Zionist regime to the Soviet Union on the eve of its collapse, shifting the narrative from an external threat to an internal crisis eroding the regime from within.

Perhaps the most alarming sign of the Zionist entity’s psychological and social reality is this: it is the only regime in the world whose settlers publicly discuss how much longer it will last. There is no country on Earth where citizens openly ask, “When will our state collapse?” or “How long do we have left on this map?” Even in the darkest civil wars, Lebanese, Yemenis, or Ukrainians never entertained such existential questions.

Yet, in Zionist society, talk of the regime’s disappearance is part of daily consciousness—freely circulated in the media, among soldiers, and even in unofficial educational curricula.

This public admission of existential uncertainty is not just a sign of psychological fragility—it’s a dangerous indicator that the regime is living in a state of anticipated collapse. People who view themselves as transient and temporary cannot build a sustainable project, nor can they escape self-destruction. And that is precisely what is unfolding now.

Just as Soviet dissident Andrei Amalrik predicted in the 1970s that the USSR wouldn’t survive past 1984—and was ultimately proven right through a long war of attrition in Afghanistan—Aluf Benn sees the Zionist regime heading in a similar direction: a state that appears stable on the outside but is internally decaying, torn between warring factions, losing trust, and filled with hopeless citizens.

Reverse migration, military disintegration, distrust in government, widening gaps between the religious and secular, and institutional decay are all clear indicators. Add to that the deterioration of personal security, rising crime rates, and loss of national identity, and even settlers now openly talk of “the end of Israel” and the “date of its demise.”

Iran, despite the heavy price it paid, has today presented a model of disciplined, calculated response. It did not target civilians, even though the entire Zionist society is militarized. Instead, it responded justly and powerfully to military assassinations. And now, more than ever, Iran realizes that possessing nuclear weapons is no longer a luxury or a threat tactic—it is a strategic necessity to deter a mad regime that could ignite an existential war.

The world’s silence over the assassination of nuclear scientists and its disregard for such crimes prove that international law only protects those with deterrent power. Therefore, Iran now has no option but to complete its military nuclear program—not for war, but to protect peace. Just as Pakistan developed its bomb under Indian pressure, and France and Britain use nuclear threats to safeguard sovereignty, Iran, besieged and targeted by a nuclear-armed regime backed by nuclear states, has the right to own a deterrent weapon.

The martyrdom of nuclear scientists and IRGC commanders, though painful, is a divine blessing. They were elders, approaching retirement, but God chose them for martyrdom, paving the way for a new generation of scientists and fighters who will carry the torch of the project with strength and steadfastness.

In conclusion, Aluf Benn’s words affirm the truth in what Imam Khamenei repeatedly says: the Zionist entity will not survive until 2040. Its fall won’t come from a missile—but from within: from a fearful settler, a confused soldier, a floundering leader, and a prime minister peddling conspiracy theory as the world around him burns.

Until that day arrives, Iran—the lone state standing against tyranny—will continue its path, armed with its ideology, the blood of its martyrs, and the support of the region’s peoples. Today, nuclear deterrence is no longer a dream—it is a necessity of survival.