Iran penetrates Israel with drones after five waves of missile strikes pummel occupied territories

TEHRAN - Iran’s Army confirmed that several Arash kamikaze drones successfully penetrated the occupied territories and struck their targets, following at least five rounds of ballistic missile attacks that rained down on Israeli sites across occupied Palestine, leaving massive trails of destruction in their wake.

Alert sirens have blared continuously in Israel since midnight and into the early hours of Saturday. Footage shows widespread wreckage across the occupied territories, with Israeli media calling the devastation unprecedented in the regime’s history.

After the first volleys of Iranian ballistic missiles struck Israel, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that at least 150 military and intelligence sites, as well as arms manufacturing facilities, had been hit. While no further statements followed subsequent missile strikes, reports indicate the assaults intensified over time. Some Israeli media outlets described the warheads hitting the Zionist entity as "terrifying."

Israeli officials have remained in underground bunkers since Iran began its attacks, with some reports claiming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already left the occupied territories before the strikes. Dozens of Israelis have been injured, with at least two Zionists reported dead.

The unprecedented Iranian operation, dubbed True Promise 3, comes in response to Israeli attacks that killed around 100 Iranian citizens, including high-ranking military officials and nuclear scientists, in strikes on residential buildings in Tehran, as well as assaults on some of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Following the martyrdom of key military leaders in the early hours of Friday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, swiftly appointed new commanders and vowed that Iran’s armed forces would render Israel "helpless" and "miserable."

The Tehran Times understands that Iran will continue its attacks on the occupied territories in the coming hours. Overnight and into the morning, citizens celebrated the retaliation, gathering on rooftops to cheer at the sight of Iranian missiles launching and flooding city squares with anti-Israel chants.