TEHRAN – Sirens blared north of the occupied territories late Saturday as Iran launched its second night of missile strikes against Israel, retaliating after the regime murdered Iranian civilians, officials, and scientists in unprovoked and unprecedented airstrikes.

Israeli authorities have imposed strict censorship, blocking the dissemination of information about the aftermath of Iran’s attacks. However, footage captured by residents reveals widespread destruction in the port city of Haifa, with thick plumes of smoke rising from multiple locations and fires breaking out in several areas. Preliminary reports indicate at least one Zionist has been killed and three others wounded during the latest wave of strikes.

Iran’s first night of attacks, which began late Friday and continued into the early hours of Saturday, primarily targeted Tel Aviv and surrounding towns. According to a statement from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), at least 150 military and spy sites were successfully struck by ballistic missiles.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has declared that Iran’s Armed Forces will leave Israel "helpless." Military officials, replacing those assassinated by Israel this week, have vowed to "open the gates of hell" to the regime and continue the attacks for as long as necessary. The Pezeshkian administration has firmly aligned itself with the Leader and military officials’ stance.