Footage shows massive destruction in Israel after two rounds of Iranian missile attacks

TEHRAN- The occupied territories have sustained extensive damage captured on film after Iran launched ballistic missile salvos in response to Israeli strikes that killed civilians, military officials, and scientists in Tehran and targeted nuclear sites and military bases across Iran.

Israeli media has described the impact of the missiles' warheads as "terrifying," with footage showing significant impacts in Tel Aviv and other cities in the occupied territories.

Iran launched the first round of its retaliatory attacks at midnight, and a second round in the early hours of Saturday. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has said the attacks, dubbed "Operation True Promise 3," would continue for "as long as necessary." The first salvos of missiles hit at least 150 military and spy locations, as well as arms manufacturers, according to an IRGC statement. The second wave hit "strategic sites" in Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Haifa, and Be'er Sheva, Hebrew media reported.

As the first phase of "Operation True Promise 3" began, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the Iranian nation in a video message, vowing that Iran's Armed Forces would leave the Zionist regime "helpless" and "miserable."

CNN claims a senior Iranian official has told the media outlet that Iran will intensify its attacks on Israel and target the regional bases of any country that tries to defend it.

Israeli authorities say at least one Zionist is dead, and over 70 others injured as a result of the Iranian attacks.