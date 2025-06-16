Israel moves to fully block coverage of Iranian attack aftermath 

TEHRAN - Following the emergence of footage and images in recent days showing the extensive aftermath of Iranian attacks in the occupied territories, Israel has moved to prevent further circulation of information, ensuring that neither journalists nor independent YouTube channels can now document what's happening to Israelis.

Sources report that Israeli forces raided the offices of several Arab journalists on Monday, confiscating equipment and instructing them they should not have reported the effects of Iranian missiles. A number of Western journalists were also ordered to halt live coverage, permitted only to report after coordinating with Israeli authorities.

Furthermore, Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned residents on Monday they would face arrest by police for publishing related footage on social media. Consequently, CNN, Fox News, AP, and a number of other Western media outlets ceased live broadcasts from Israeli cities by Monday midnight.

While Israel has always tightly censored security and military matters, the scale of destruction from Iran's missile barrages since Friday proved impossible to conceal entirely.

Iran's attacks early Monday were particularly destructive. The Haifa oil refinery, the main fuel producer for Israelis, announced it shut down all facilities due to damage incurred, according to its own statement. At least 150 military and intelligence sites have also been destroyed or severely damaged by Iranian missiles, according to s statement by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC). The commander of the IRGC, Major General Mohammad Pakpour has said that the number of casualties officially declared by Israel is significantly lower than what it really is.

The powerful Iranian attacks began in response to unprecedented and unprovoked Israeli strikes across Iran, which Israel claimed targeted the country's nuclear program. The regime's aggression killed at least 250 Iranian civilians.

Tehran says it will continue to pummel the occupied territories for as long as it deems necessary.