All extra IAEA monitoring in Iran to be suspended : Iran MP

TEHRAN- Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the National Security Committee of the Iranian Parliament, strongly criticized the recent actions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director General, stating: "The IAEA’s wrongful conduct and the biased report of its Director General, which was presented despite Iran’s full cooperation, clearly demonstrate an abuse of our goodwill."

According to Tasnim News Agency, Azizi discussed the recent attack by the Zionist regime on various parts of the country, including the Natanz and Fordow nuclear sites, as well as the Iranian parliament’s response to this hostile act in a Television programme.

He referred to the extraordinary session of the National Security Committee: "Today, in our committee meeting, we reached specific conclusions and prepared recommendations that will be officially communicated to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization in the coming days."

Azizi emphasized Iran’s approach to engagement with international bodies: "Following the recent action by the IAEA and the adoption of a resolution by the Board of Governors, our committee concluded that the level of our relations and cooperation with the Agency must be limited to the frameworks defined in the Safeguards Agreement. This is the legal and international basis upon which Iran is a member of the NPT and a party to the Safeguards Agreement with the Agency."

He added: "Regarding today’s discussions in the committee, I must say the first decision—which will be finalized tomorrow—does not require a parliamentary vote or approval in an open session, as it is based on the implementation of the Strategic Action Law to Lift Sanctions, already passed by parliament."

The head of the National Security Committee of the Iranian Parliament, continued: "We are only asking the head of the Atomic Energy Organization to fully implement this law. The law emphasizes that all actions beyond the Safeguards Agreement must be halted. Therefore, all extra-Safeguards monitoring and inspections must end completely, and inspectors operating outside the framework of the Safeguards Agreement should no longer be allowed to work in Iran."

He went on: "We insist that cooperation should proceed solely within the regulations of the Safeguards framework, and voluntary actions outside this framework, previously undertaken by Iran, should not be repeated. The Strategic Action Law underscores these points, and today, the National Security Committee is determined to ensure its full and uncompromising implementation."

Azizi reiterated his strong criticism of the IAEA and its Director General: "The Agency’s wrongful conduct and the biased report of its Director General, despite the Islamic Republic of Iran’s full cooperation, is a clear abuse of our goodwill. We have even been criticized by some domestic groups for granting the Agency so much leeway and cooperating to this extent. But ultimately, the response we received was a political and biased report."

He stressed: "The first action of the National Security Committee is for the Atomic Energy Organization, in accordance with the law passed by parliament, to seriously reconsider the level of cooperation with the Agency. We have no demands beyond the law, and the full implementation of this law is the definite and clear demand of the National Security Committee of the Islamic Consultative Assembly."